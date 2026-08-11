Formula E Shifts Gears with Disney+ Streaming Deal

Formula E has secured a multi-year streaming agreement with Disney+ and ESPN, beginning in the 2026-27 season, to broadcast across 144 countries. The deal promises live race coverage and exclusive content. Formula E is also introducing a new, faster GEN4 car in its upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 19:47 IST
Formula E Shifts Gears with Disney+ Streaming Deal
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Formula E has announced a groundbreaking multi-year global streaming deal with Disney+ and ESPN, set to commence in the 2026-27 season across 144 countries.

The arrangement aims to complement Formula E's existing free-to-air and linear broadcast partners, ensuring continued accessibility to the electric racing series. Disney+ subscribers will enjoy live coverage of every race weekend session, behind-the-scenes programming, and race replays on demand.

Formula E has also announced a new GEN4 era with a more powerful car for the next season, highlighting the series' evolution and growing appeal.

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