Formula E Shifts Gears with Disney+ Streaming Deal

Formula E has announced a groundbreaking multi-year global streaming deal with Disney+ and ESPN, set to commence in the 2026-27 season across 144 countries.

The arrangement aims to complement Formula E's existing free-to-air and linear broadcast partners, ensuring continued accessibility to the electric racing series. Disney+ subscribers will enjoy live coverage of every race weekend session, behind-the-scenes programming, and race replays on demand.

Formula E has also announced a new GEN4 era with a more powerful car for the next season, highlighting the series' evolution and growing appeal.