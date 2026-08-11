American Ex-Marine Freed from Russian Jail in Humanitarian Pardon

In a significant humanitarian gesture, Russia has released Robert Gilman, a former U.S. Marine who had been imprisoned since 2022. The decision, approved by President Vladimir Putin, allows Gilman to return to the U.S. for crucial medical treatment. U.S. officials had been advocating for his release due to his deteriorating health condition.

While precise details about Gilman's health remain unclear, reports suggest he was moved to a psychiatric ward in a civilian hospital in a catatonic-like state, described as a 'dissociative stupor.' He is now being flown back to the U.S., accompanied by his mother and under the care of medical professionals.

Gilman's arrest in early 2022 stemmed from an incident involving a Russian police officer while he was reportedly ill. Despite the charges being contested by his family, he was convicted and sentenced to four and a half years in prison. His pardon came about without any exchange of Russian prisoners, marking a diplomatic success.