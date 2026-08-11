Trump Eyes Legal Battle Over New York Surcharge

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he is evaluating the possibility of a federal legal intervention against a planned surcharge on luxury second homes in New York City.

The progressive surcharge, aimed at high-end property owners, is under scrutiny as the President questions its implications.

Trump's administration is assessing legal avenues to potentially counteract this surcharge, which he views as possibly detrimental. The outcome of this evaluation could prompt significant federal involvement in New York's real estate regulations.