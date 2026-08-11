Cyclospora Scare in Riviera Maya: Negative Results Bring Relief

Mexico's health ministry announced that PCR tests at several Riviera Maya hotels were negative for the cyclospora parasite after reports by British health authorities. The tests on fruits, vegetables, and water sources confirm no contamination in the Caribbean tourist hub, easing fears of cyclosporiasis spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 21:20 IST
Cyclospora Scare in Riviera Maya: Negative Results Bring Relief
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Following alarming reports from British health authorities, Mexico's health ministry has confirmed that thorough testing at over a dozen hotels in the Riviera Maya has returned negative results for the cyclospora parasite.

These tests were conducted as a response to cyclosporiasis cases in travelers linked to the Caribbean region, particularly focusing on possible contamination sources.

Authorities ensured that fruit, vegetable, and water samples underwent rigorous PCR tests, all of which came back negative, reassuring visitors of the area's safety.

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