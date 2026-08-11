Former U.S. Marine Freed by Russia: A Story of Diplomacy and Humanitarianism

Former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman, held in Russian custody since 2022, was released following a pardon by President Vladimir Putin. His health required urgent medical treatment in the U.S. Detained after an alleged altercation with a police officer, Gilman's release highlights diplomatic efforts without prisoner exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 21:23 IST
Former U.S. Marine Freed by Russia: A Story of Diplomacy and Humanitarianism
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant diplomatic development, Russia has released former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman, who was detained in Voronezh since 2022, after Russian President Vladimir Putin granted a humanitarian pardon. The ailing Gilman is now en route to the United States to receive necessary medical treatment.

Gilman's detention arose from an incident where he allegedly kicked a police officer while on a train. However, his father contends the charges were false, asserting that Gilman accidentally kicked the officer during a health episode. After a four-and-a-half-year sentence, diplomatic negotiations facilitated his release last weekend.

The U.S. has made no prisoner exchanges or concessions for this release, emphasizing it as a gesture of goodwill. The hope remains for the release of other Americans unjustly detained in Russia, including Stephen Hubbard, a retired teacher sentenced for resisting Russian forces.

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