Former U.S. Marine Released from Russian Imprisonment
Moscow released a former U.S. Marine detained since 2022, following a pardon by President Vladimir Putin on humanitarian grounds, according to U.S. officials.
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant diplomatic development, a former U.S. Marine who had been imprisoned in Russia since 2022 has been released, officials confirmed on Tuesday.
The release follows a pardon granted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing humanitarian reasons, amidst ongoing tensions between the two nations.
U.S. officials have expressed relief at the news, marking a positive step in international relations.
ALSO READ
-
Diplomatic Victory as Russia Releases Ex-Marine
-
Former U.S. Marine Freed by Russia: A Story of Diplomacy and Humanitarianism
-
Russia Curbs Anti-War Voices as Supreme Court Bans Yabloko Party from Elections
-
Russia and Syria Forge New Military Base Agreement
-
NEWSMAKER-Assad ruled Syria with iron fist before defeat in civil war