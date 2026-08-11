Former U.S. Marine Released from Russian Imprisonment

Moscow released a former U.S. Marine detained since 2022, following a pardon by President Vladimir Putin on humanitarian grounds, according to U.S. officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-08-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2026 19:39 IST
Former U.S. Marine Released from Russian Imprisonment
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In a significant diplomatic development, a former U.S. Marine who had been imprisoned in Russia since 2022 has been released, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The release follows a pardon granted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing humanitarian reasons, amidst ongoing tensions between the two nations.

U.S. officials have expressed relief at the news, marking a positive step in international relations.

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