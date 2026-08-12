CARI Opens New Ayurveda OPD to Expand Healthcare in New Delhi

Residents of Rohini and nearby neighbourhoods in New Delhi will have easier access to Ayurvedic healthcare following the opening of a new Extension Outpatient Department by the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), expanding the institute's clinical services beyond its existing facilities and bringing treatment closer to local communities.

CARI, New Delhi, operates under the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), Ministry of Ayush, with the new facility designed to provide accessible, quality and evidence-based Ayurvedic outpatient services.

New OPD Brings Ayurveda Closer to Communities

CCRAS Director General Prof. (Vaidya) Rabinarayan Acharya inaugurated the Extension OPD in the presence of senior officials and other dignitaries, describing community outreach as an important part of making established Ayurvedic practices more readily available to the public.

Acharya said CCRAS remains focused on widening access to evidence-based Ayurveda while strengthening clinical services through both institutional facilities and outreach initiatives, allowing more people to benefit from healthcare services closer to where they live.

The Extension OPD is located at FC-5, Block-A, Sector-28, Rohini, New Delhi, and will serve people living across Rohini and adjoining areas.

Evidence-Based Clinical Services Get Greater Focus

CARI Institute In-charge Dr Hemanta Panigrahi welcomed participants at the inauguration, while CCRAS Deputy Director General Dr N. Srikanth highlighted the need to expand evidence-based Ayurvedic clinical services at the community level.

Administrative and infrastructure aspects of the new facility were also discussed by CCRAS Deputy Director (Administration) Deepak Kochhar and CPWD Superintendent Engineer M. Shivkumar Reddy.

By expanding its outpatient network, CARI can strengthen the connection between Ayurvedic research and everyday clinical care, giving patients access to services backed by the institutional expertise of a national research organisation.

Ayush Healthcare Network Expands in National Capital

The opening forms part of the Ministry of Ayush's wider work to strengthen healthcare infrastructure associated with traditional systems of medicine and make these services more accessible to citizens.

Community-based facilities can play an important role in that effort by extending institutional expertise into residential areas, while creating more opportunities for evidence-based Ayurvedic practices to become part of accessible healthcare delivery.

The Rohini facility adds another point of access to the Ayurvedic clinical network in the National Capital, reflecting a broader push to combine traditional medical knowledge with research, clinical standards and community-oriented services.

For CARI and CCRAS, the expansion also provides another avenue to strengthen public engagement with Ayurveda while keeping evidence-based practice at the centre of clinical care.