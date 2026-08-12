Sanjay Raut Challenges Amit Shah: 'Now It's Your Turn to Be Afraid'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting the opposition's readiness to discuss key issues in Parliament. Raut addressed controversies around the Ram Temple offerings and the use of pellet guns, challenging Shah while dismissing fears of the opposition. Raut also commented on issues in Jharkhand and the NEET controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:45 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:45 IST
Sanjay Raut Challenges Amit Shah: 'Now It's Your Turn to Be Afraid'
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a pointed critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting the opposition's lack of fear and suggesting that Shah now has reasons to be concerned. Raut was reacting to claims that the opposition was obstructing Shah from making a parliamentary statement.

Dismissing these allegations, Raut emphasized the opposition's willingness to engage with the Home Minister on multiple pressing issues. Key among these are allegations surrounding the alleged theft at the Ram Temple and the use of pellet guns against children, both of which have stalled parliamentary proceedings for weeks.

Drawing a comparison to former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Raut urged Shah to embrace his image as a strong leader without fear. He also addressed comments by Dharmendra Pradhan on Jharkhand's unrest and the NEET controversy, indicating that state governments should manage these matters.

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