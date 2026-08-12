Sanjay Raut Challenges Amit Shah: 'Now It's Your Turn to Be Afraid'

In a pointed critique, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, asserting the opposition's lack of fear and suggesting that Shah now has reasons to be concerned. Raut was reacting to claims that the opposition was obstructing Shah from making a parliamentary statement.

Dismissing these allegations, Raut emphasized the opposition's willingness to engage with the Home Minister on multiple pressing issues. Key among these are allegations surrounding the alleged theft at the Ram Temple and the use of pellet guns against children, both of which have stalled parliamentary proceedings for weeks.

Drawing a comparison to former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Raut urged Shah to embrace his image as a strong leader without fear. He also addressed comments by Dharmendra Pradhan on Jharkhand's unrest and the NEET controversy, indicating that state governments should manage these matters.