Swift Action Ensures Safety During IndiGo Flight Emergency at Chennai

An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Chennai faced a critical situation when the aircraft's left engine became inoperative. Responding swiftly, Chennai Airport declared a full emergency to ensure safety and preparedness for landing.

The aircraft made a secure arrival on Runway 25 at 11:37 PM, only minutes after its anticipated timeline, with all 224 passengers and crew members unharmed. Chennai Airport Authority confirmed that emergency protocols were promptly activated following the engine malfunction report.

The emergency status was retracted twelve minutes after the aircraft's safe landing, ensuring that normal operations resumed swiftly. This timely response echoes a similar incident last month, where quick decision-making facilitated a safe emergency landing of an IndiGo flight in Rajkot due to a mid-air smoke alert.