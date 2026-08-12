Wallabies Gear Up for Japan Clash Amid Injury Setbacks

Wallabies prop Angus Bell supports Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's quick return from a hamstring injury, sustained against Japan. Despite frequent injuries since moving from rugby league, Bell praises Suaalii's professionalism. Wallabies prepare for their next match with a 'next up' approach, welcoming Josh Flook and potentially Carter Gordon into the lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 10:59 IST
Wallabies Gear Up for Japan Clash Amid Injury Setbacks
  • Country:
  • Australia

Wallabies prop Angus Bell has expressed confidence in Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii's fast recovery following the centre's latest injury, a minor hamstring strain that occurred during last weekend's tight victory over Japan in Osaka.

Suaalii, plagued by injuries since switching from rugby league in 2024, will miss this week's match in Townsville. Bell commended Suaalii's dedication and professional approach to preparation, suggesting these setbacks are part of his physical maturation.

The Wallabies have called up Josh Flook to cover for Suaalii, as they maintain a 'next up' mentality towards injuries. Coach Les Kiss will announce the team lineup soon, with Carter Gordon anticipated to contest for the flyhalf position against Ben Donaldson.

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