New MyMSD Jobs Platform Connects Job Seekers with More Roles

New Zealand job seekers receiving employment support now have access to an upgraded government jobs platform that uses matching technology to connect their skills and experience with thousands of available positions across the country.

Social Development and Employment Minister Louise Upston said the Ministry of Social Development's existing Kimi Mahi Mai – Find a Job website has been replaced by MyMSD Jobs, giving people a more modern way to search for work and discover vacancies that fit their employment profiles.

The upgrade comes as the Government looks to move more people who are able to work from JobSeeker Support into employment while making it easier for businesses to find suitable workers. Upston said an improving economy makes an effective employment platform increasingly important for both job seekers and employers looking to fill vacancies.

Technology matches skills with available jobs

A major change involves expanded Jobseeker profiles, which can now contain more detailed information about a person's qualifications, previous experience, skills and individual strengths. Job matching technology uses this information to compare candidates with vacancies available through the system.

Rather than relying entirely on people to search through listings themselves, the system can identify positions that appear to fit their profiles. This could expose job seekers to industries or roles they may not previously have considered, while employers could gain access to a broader group of potential workers whose skills align with their vacancies.

As of August 10, more than 94,000 benefit recipients with work obligations had updated their profiles and were able to view jobs matched with their information. Job seekers can access the matches after signing into MyMSD, where they can also update their profiles and apply for available positions.

Upston said the matching system could alert people to opportunities they may not have discovered through a conventional job search, potentially widening the range of employment options available to them.

Thousands of positions available through MyMSD

More than 7,700 positions are currently available through about 2,600 active vacancies on the platform, with a single vacancy sometimes representing several positions that an employer needs to fill.

The changes are designed to make the employment search more personalised by showing users potential roles based on what they can offer an employer. Providing more complete information about qualifications and strengths could also help the system recognise transferable skills that may be useful in jobs outside a person's previous occupation.

The current rollout represents the first phase of the MyMSD Jobs upgrade and is primarily focused on improving the experience for people looking for employment. MSD has reported positive feedback from staff and clients, according to Upston, along with strong use of the website and its new self-service features.

Employer portal planned for second phase

A second phase will expand the system's tools for employers, giving businesses a dedicated portal where they can create, edit and advertise vacancies themselves. Employers will also be able to have vacancies matched with candidates and view and manage applicants through the same system.

The jobs platform forms part of MSD's wider transformation programme, which is intended to shift more straightforward services online while allowing staff to spend more time assisting clients who need individual or complex support.

For job seekers, the changes mean the online employment process is moving beyond a basic vacancy board towards a system that actively compares their experience and abilities with available work. For employers, the planned next phase could reduce some of the effort involved in advertising positions and finding candidates with relevant skills.

The Government sees the technology as one tool for increasing employment, reducing reliance on income support and helping more families build greater financial stability through work as further changes to MSD services are introduced.