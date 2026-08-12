Centre Merged Two Ambedkar Schemes With SC-ST Atrocities Scheme in 2023

The Central Government has told the Rajya Sabha that two schemes associated with the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation were merged with the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for implementing laws protecting Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes from discrimination and atrocities from March 31, 2023. The decision covered the Dr. Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-Caste Marriages and the Dr. Ambedkar National Relief to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Victims of Atrocities Scheme, with the government stating that the merger was carried out to prevent duplication in scheme implementation.

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale provided the information in a written reply to Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha.

States and UTs Responsible for Scheme Implementation

Following the merger, assistance is covered under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme for implementation of the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Central financial assistance is provided to state governments and Union Territory administrations under this framework, while implementation takes place at the state and UT level. The government told Parliament that responsibility for effectively carrying out the scheme rests with the respective state governments and UT administrations.

Dr. Ambedkar Foundation Cleared Pending Marriage Assistance Cases

The merger did not end the processing of applications that had already arisen under the Dr. Ambedkar Scheme for Social Integration through Inter-Caste Marriages before March 31, 2023. The Dr. Ambedkar Foundation continued handling those pending cases and providing financial assistance to eligible beneficiaries.

According to figures shared in the Rajya Sabha, ₹10.66 crore in financial assistance has been released to 457 beneficiaries whose cases were pending from the period before the merger.

378 Beneficiaries Received Assistance in 2025-26

Government data shows a sharp variation in the number of pending cases receiving assistance over the three financial years. During 2023-24, financial support was provided to 68 beneficiaries, while another 11 beneficiaries received assistance during 2024-25.

The largest number was recorded in 2025-26, when 378 beneficiaries received financial assistance. Together, these figures account for all 457 beneficiaries supported during the three-year period.

Merger Intended to Reduce Duplication

Bringing the two Dr. Ambedkar schemes under the broader Centrally Sponsored Scheme was intended to create a more consolidated implementation structure rather than maintaining overlapping mechanisms for related forms of assistance.

The arrangement places the states and Union Territories at the centre of implementation while continuing Central financial support, with the Dr. Ambedkar Foundation completing eligible cases that originated before the 2023 merger.