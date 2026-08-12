Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Parliamentary Standoff

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has launched a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of undermining Parliamentary processes and ridiculing the nation. Speaking to ANI, Ranaut expressed dissatisfaction with Gandhi's stance on discussing student protests in Parliament.

Ranaut, also a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, alleged that under Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party has faced significant electoral losses and further claimed his role as Leader of the Opposition was under threat. She described his approach to parliamentary engagements as a mockery, questioning his seriousness in addressing national issues.

The Bollywood star's comments come amid demands from the opposition for Home Minister Amit Shah to address concerns over police actions against protestors. While Shah expressed readiness for a detailed discussion, Gandhi and his supporters continue to seek further accountability. The monsoon session of Parliament is set to conclude, with tensions evidently high across party lines.