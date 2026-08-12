Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Parliamentary Standoff

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut launched a strong attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of ridiculing the nation and making a mockery of Parliament. She criticized his role as the Leader of Opposition, saying it might be his last term due to his alleged ineffectiveness and controversial remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 19:59 IST
Kangana Ranaut Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Parliamentary Standoff
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has launched a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of undermining Parliamentary processes and ridiculing the nation. Speaking to ANI, Ranaut expressed dissatisfaction with Gandhi's stance on discussing student protests in Parliament.

Ranaut, also a Bharatiya Janata Party MP, alleged that under Gandhi's leadership, the Congress party has faced significant electoral losses and further claimed his role as Leader of the Opposition was under threat. She described his approach to parliamentary engagements as a mockery, questioning his seriousness in addressing national issues.

The Bollywood star's comments come amid demands from the opposition for Home Minister Amit Shah to address concerns over police actions against protestors. While Shah expressed readiness for a detailed discussion, Gandhi and his supporters continue to seek further accountability. The monsoon session of Parliament is set to conclude, with tensions evidently high across party lines.

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions, Balfour Beatty Shines

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Middle East Tensions, Balfour Beatty Shines

United Kingdom
2
Telangana Government Intensifies Action Against Defaulting Rice Millers

Telangana Government Intensifies Action Against Defaulting Rice Millers

India
3
Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens Healthcare with New Specialist Doctors

Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens Healthcare with New Specialist Doctors

India
4
Malawi’s Historic World Cup Qualification: The Impact of Infantino's Leadership

Malawi’s Historic World Cup Qualification: The Impact of Infantino's Leaders...

Malawi

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

Trade Feeds the World, But Who Pays the Environmental Price?

Banks Want More AI: Are They Ready for What Comes Next?

Brazil’s Offshore Wind Boom Could Redefine the Global South Energy Transition

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026