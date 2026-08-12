FIFA's Visionary Sale Plan Fizzles Amidst Global Soccer Rift
FIFA President Gianni Infantino's proposal to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup for $20 billion faced global opposition. Critics, including UEFA and AFC, opposed the lack of consultation and transparency. The plan was eventually scrapped after Infantino acknowledged it had created divisions in the football community.
- Country:
- United States
FIFA President Gianni Infantino's ambitious proposal to sell a 20% stake in the World Cup's commercial future for $20 billion triggered a global backlash.
Key stakeholders like UEFA and AFC criticized the move, highlighting a lack of transparency and consultation in the decision-making process.
Ultimately, the contentious plan was abandoned, with Infantino conceding that it had caused division within the global football community.
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