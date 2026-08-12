U.S. Asserts Total Control Over the Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the United States has complete control over the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the strength of the U.S. naval blockade, referred to as a 'Wall of Steel.' Trump claimed that Iran is powerless to challenge the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 20:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 20:06 IST
U.S. Asserts Total Control Over the Strait of Hormuz
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  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced via his Truth Social platform that the United States firmly holds control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Highlighting the American military presence, Trump described the U.S. naval blockade as a 'Wall of Steel,' asserting its dominance in the region.

Trump further remarked on Iran's inability to influence the situation, showcasing the extent of U.S. power in the area.

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