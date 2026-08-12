Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi Amid Parliament Stalemate

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticizes Rahul Gandhi for creating a mockery of Parliament, alleging his ridicules harm the nation. She claims the Congress, under his leadership, has faltered, and doubts his future in politics. Ranaut accuses Gandhi of demanding reforms without genuine engagement with government discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 20:03 IST
Kangana Ranaut Slams Rahul Gandhi Amid Parliament Stalemate
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut accused him of ridiculing the nation amidst an ongoing parliamentary stalemate. Ranaut alleged that the Congress, under Gandhi's leadership, has continuously failed to win electoral support, losing a string of elections.

The actor-turned-politician criticized Gandhi's role as Leader of the Opposition, predicting it would be his final term due to his alleged mockery of national institutions. She further claimed that Gandhi's demands for accountability from Home Minister Amit Shah over student protests were a farce, as he allegedly refuses to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Ranaut also addressed Gandhi's controversial calls for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation, denouncing them as misguided. She referenced international influences and internal party dynamics, pointing to Sonia Gandhi's purported imposition of her son. With Parliament set to adjourn, the opposition remains steadfast in their protest against the handling of student demonstrators.

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