Zhu Rongji, former Chinese Premier and outspoken reformist, passed away at the age of 97. Renowned for his caustic evaluations of bureaucracy and clear-sighted economic strategies, Zhu's leadership left a profound impact on China's trajectory towards globalization and economic might.

His publication, 'The Authentic Speeches of Zhu Rongji,' offers candid reflections on the state's structural challenges faced during his vice presidency tenure from 1991 to 2003. Urban growth issues and government corruption were among the key concerns addressed in his speeches, resonating with contemporary anxieties during Xi Jinping's ascendancy.

Zhu's legacy, characterized by sweeping market reforms and China's entry into the World Trade Organization, is acknowledged as a period of bold economic overhaul. His controversial policies, while criticized by some, are credited with laying the foundation for China's status as a global economic powerhouse.