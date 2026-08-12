Foiled Terror Plot: Kuwait's Security Triumph

Kuwait's interior ministry successfully disrupted a planned terrorist attack targeting a key facility, as reported by the state news agency. Authorities apprehended a suspect who was linked to the Islamic State, preventing any harm before the attack could be executed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 18:58 IST
Foiled Terror Plot: Kuwait's Security Triumph
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  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait's Interior Ministry announced a major national security success on Wednesday, revealing that they had thwarted a terrorist plan aimed at a critical infrastructure within the country.

According to a report from the state news agency, the ministry apprehended a suspect in connection with the plot, preventing any potential damage.

The detained individual was identified as having affiliations with the Islamic State, underscoring the persistent threat such groups pose to regional stability.

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