Archana Varma Takes Charge as Water Resources Secretary

Senior IAS officer Archana Varma assumed charge as Secretary of the Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation (RD & GR) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti on August 12, 2026, taking responsibility for a department that handles key areas connected with water management, river development and the country's water-resource programmes.

Varma, a 1995-batch Indian Administrative Service officer of the Assam cadre, was welcomed by Joint Secretary (Administration) Karan Singh and other senior departmental officials after taking charge. Her appointment brings an officer with experience across central ministries, vigilance administration and state-level governance to the senior leadership position.

Experience Across Key Central Government Departments

Before taking up her new responsibility, Varma worked with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Personnel and Training, apart from holding several senior assignments in the Government of India. These roles gave her experience across administrative functions and policy areas before her return to the Ministry of Jal Shakti in a larger leadership capacity.

She also served as Additional Secretary in the Central Vigilance Commission, where her responsibilities included handling matters linked to the Commission's policies as well as vigilance issues concerning the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and other areas.

Previous Role at National Water Mission

Varma is already familiar with the Ministry of Jal Shakti and its water-related programmes, having joined the Ministry as Mission Director of the National Water Mission (NWM) in September 2022. During her tenure, she worked on expanding the Mission's activities beyond the Jal Shakti Abhiyan – Catch the Rain (JSA-CTR) campaign, giving her direct exposure to national initiatives focused on water conservation and sustainable management of water resources.

Her earlier work with the National Water Mission is expected to provide useful institutional experience as she takes charge of the Department of Water Resources, RD & GR, which has responsibilities spanning major water-sector programmes and river-related initiatives.

Career Began in Assam's Karbi Anglong Region

Varma started her administrative career as Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Hamren in the Sixth Schedule tribal district of Karbi Anglong in Assam, an area that now forms part of West Karbi Anglong district. She went on to hold several important positions in the Assam government before moving through senior assignments at the Centre.

Her academic background includes a graduation degree in History from Lady Shri Ram College and postgraduate studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University. With experience ranging from district administration and vigilance matters to health, personnel management and national water programmes, Varma now takes charge of one of the Union government's key departments dealing with the management and development of India's water resources.