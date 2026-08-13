Global Markets Steady Amid Diverging Inflation Signals

Global markets remained steady with U.S. CPI data aligning with expectations, reducing chances of a Federal Reserve rate hike. Japan's inflation data supports a rate hike by its central bank. Asian stocks rose, while European futures showed modest increases. Oil prices fell amid Middle East conflict concerns and revised demand forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 10:00 IST
Global Markets Steady Amid Diverging Inflation Signals
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In global financial developments, U.S. CPI data released on Wednesday aligned with market expectations, lessening the likelihood of a Federal Reserve rate hike in September. Meanwhile, Japan's wholesale inflation figures suggest a rate hike by the Bank of Japan next month, fueled by robust demand and increasing raw-material costs.

Asian stock markets showed resilience, with South Korean shares reaching their highest levels in three weeks, bolstered by strong performances in the chip sector. The MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed nearly 1%, while Japan's Nikkei index rose 1.61% by midday.

European trading began with modest gains across major indices. Euro Stoxx 50 futures increased by 0.35%, German DAX futures by 0.26%, and FTSE futures by 0.27%. However, oil prices declined as Middle East tensions persisted, impacting global demand forecasts. U.S. crude dropped 1.3% to $82.19 a barrel, with Brent easing to $87.95, a 1.16% decrease.

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