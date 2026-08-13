Ukrainian forces have successfully reclaimed 745 square kilometers of territory from Russian occupation on the southeastern front this year, announced President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday.

The military operation is described as proceeding 'exactly as planned,' with 26 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions coming back under Kyiv's control.

Despite Russia's insistence on gaining control in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces, supported by air-assault units, continue their strategic offensive, marking significant progress in the ongoing conflict.