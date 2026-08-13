Ukrainian Offensive: Precision and Progress on the Southeastern Front
Ukrainian forces have recaptured 745 square km of land from Russian control this year along the southeastern front. President Zelenskiy praised the operation's precision, regaining control of 26 settlements. Ukraine's military focuses on logistical strikes and restoring territory amid ongoing pressure on Moscow's war efforts.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian forces have successfully reclaimed 745 square kilometers of territory from Russian occupation on the southeastern front this year, announced President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday.
The military operation is described as proceeding 'exactly as planned,' with 26 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions coming back under Kyiv's control.
Despite Russia's insistence on gaining control in the eastern Donetsk region, Ukrainian forces, supported by air-assault units, continue their strategic offensive, marking significant progress in the ongoing conflict.
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