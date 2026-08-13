Legal Battle Erupts Over Trump's Truth Social Paywall

Donald Trump has been sued by two media outlets looking to halt a new service that monetizes access to posts on his Truth Social platform. The entities argue that Truth API, launched by Trump Media & Technology Group, threatens market integrity by charging hefty fees for early access to key accounts.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court by The Intercept and the Freedom of the Press Foundation challenges the service, which reportedly offers accounts such as Trump's own for fees up to $100,000 monthly. The media entities argue that restricting official announcements to paying subscribers is unconstitutional.

In defense, a Trump Media spokesperson has accused left-wing activists of exploiting the court system for censorship purposes. As the largest shareholder in Trump Media, with a significant financial stake, Trump stands at the center of this legal and ethical confrontation.