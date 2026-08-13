Clash on the Pitch: Nations Reject Boycott to Attend U-20 Women's World Cup

Canada and Brazil have committed to participating in the upcoming Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland, despite a significant governance dispute shaking world football. This latest development comes as a part of a broader conflict concerning FIFA's management strategies.

Canada Soccer confirmed its plans to compete, stating, "Nothing has changed from our end." Similarly, Brazil’s federation spokesperson affirmed their national team's attendance. These confirmations follow similar announcements by France and New Zealand, illustrating a growing rift with UEFA's stance.

This football governance conflict arose when FIFA's president proposed a plan to sell commercial rights to private investors, sparking backlash. Meanwhile, the Polish Football Association reassures that the tournament will proceed as planned, emphasizing the event's importance for young players' career milestones. UEFA, however, maintains its boycott threat, challenging FIFA's leadership amid this unfolding situation.