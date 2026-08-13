Venezuela Inflation Spikes Amid Earthquake Aftermath

In July, Venezuela's inflation rate surged to 19.9% from June's 13.8%, influenced by dual earthquakes in late June. Despite this rise, the central bank forecasts a decline in August as distribution issues ease. Year-on-year inflation now reaches 579.96%, according to Reuters calculations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 03:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 03:46 IST
Venezuela Inflation Spikes Amid Earthquake Aftermath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

Venezuela experienced a sharp rise in inflation in July, with rates climbing to 19.9% from the previous month's 13.8%, as reported by the central bank on Wednesday.

The bank attributed the increase to the temporary effects of two destructive earthquakes in late June, which severely affected the distribution of goods across the country.

Despite this surge, officials expect a reduction in inflation for August. The current year-on-year inflation stands at an overwhelming 579.96%, based on figures from the central bank and calculations by Reuters.

TRENDING

1
Brazil's Fiscal Strategy: New Measures to Control Spending

Brazil's Fiscal Strategy: New Measures to Control Spending

Brazil
2
Hollywood Tragedy: Nick Reiner Indicted in Parents' Murder

Hollywood Tragedy: Nick Reiner Indicted in Parents' Murder

United States
3
Global News Highlights: From Eclipses to International Tensions

Global News Highlights: From Eclipses to International Tensions

Zambia
4
Sport Highlights: From Women's World Cup to Team Valuations

Sport Highlights: From Women's World Cup to Team Valuations

Canada

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Trade, Tariffs and Clean Energy: The New Equation for ASEAN Growth

The Biggest Barrier to Climate Resilience in Africa May Not Be Technology

Why Blind Trust in AI Could Be as Risky as Rejecting It Completely

From Resource Booms to Debt Risks: World Bank Urges Commodity Exporters to Rethink Fiscal Policy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026