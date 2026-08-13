U.S.-Colombia Alliance Targets Drug Networks and Armed Groups

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, on Wednesday, indicated the potential for joint military actions targeting Colombian armed groups. This development comes as Colombia joins a coalition focused on counter-narcotics operations, bolstered by American support following the country's recent presidential changes.

Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella's recent election has triggered a security-focused strategy, embraced by the Trump administration, with the U.S. pledging $1 billion in security aid. The aim is to eradicate illicit crops and empower anti-narcotics operations, marking a significant Latin American policy extension.

Debate surrounds the U.S.-led strikes, with critics arguing violations of international law. However, Hegseth criticized the International Criminal Court and reaffirmed U.S. commitments under a new "Donroe Doctrine," underscoring the fight against drug traffickers and foreign influences in the hemisphere.