Medical Emergency at ICE Facility Raises Concerns

An immigrant from Guatemala, Jose Chajon-Raxon, died after a medical emergency at a U.S. ICE detention facility. His death has spotlighted concerns over medical care in these facilities, followed by Democrats and human rights advocates raising alarms about conditions and accountability related to deaths under ICE detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 08:52 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 08:52 IST
Medical Emergency at ICE Facility Raises Concerns
  • Country:
  • United States

An immigrant from Guatemala, Jose Chajon-Raxon, faced a fatal medical emergency after being taken to an ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey. This incident has once again called into question the conditions within such facilities, which have been under scrutiny in light of previous deaths involving detainees.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Chajon-Raxon was detained at Delaney Hall and subsequently experienced a medical crisis which led to his hospitalization. Despite receiving immediate medical attention from a nurse and later hospital care, he was released from ICE custody a few days later. However, details regarding the exact circumstances of his death remain undisclosed.

This incident adds to a growing list of fatalities associated with ICE custody, prompting concerns from Democrats and human rights groups about medical and living conditions. The ICE claims that detainees receive appropriate care, but criticism persists amid President Trump's ongoing immigration policies, which rights groups argue violate fundamental freedoms and pose risks to minorities.

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