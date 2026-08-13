Taiwan Showcases Maritime Defense Prowess Amid Chinese Pressure

Taiwan's armed forces conducted an anti-blockade drill as part of its annual war games, utilizing both the navy and coast guard to simulate the escort of a merchant ship. The strategic move comes amid intensified maritime pressure from China, which has been holding 'law enforcement' patrols around Taiwan, raising concerns in Taipei and among Western allies.

The defense ministry stated that the exercise aimed to boost cross-agency coordinated responses and maritime defense resilience. It involved minesweepers clearing safe navigation channels while navy and coast guard units ensured the merchant ship's protection. This exercise marks the first collaboration of its kind between the navy and coast guard in Taiwan.

In a related development, Taiwanese forces erected barricades and obstacles on roads leading to a strategic Taipei bridge, simulating a defensive response to a potential Chinese assault. These drills underscore Taiwan's continued efforts to fortify its defenses against any military threats from China. President Lai Ching-te reiterated the importance of preparedness while inspecting an emergency facility repurposed from an underground carpark.