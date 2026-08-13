Putin's Historic Visit to the Disputed Kuril Islands
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Iturup in the contested Kuril Islands, a territory disputed by Russia and Japan. This marks Putin's first personal visit, during which he toured a local fish-processing plant, following naval exercises in Russia's far east.
- Country:
- Russia
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a significant visit to Iturup, a part of the contentious Kuril Islands, as reported by state news agency TASS. This territory remains a point of contention between Russia and Japan, contributing to the lack of a formal World War Two peace treaty.
During his visit, Putin inspected the Yasny fish-processing plant on Iturup, marking his first personal appearance at the island chain. Prior to this, he had overseen naval exercises in the country's far eastern regions.
Images from Vesti TV showcased the president in a dark suit, observing large tuna and halibut with officials discussing local fishing activities. Putin also sampled local fish roe during his visit.
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