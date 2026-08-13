ACC Restores Specialist Brain Injury Rehab to Canterbury

People recovering from serious traumatic brain injuries in Canterbury and the West Coast can once again receive specialist residential rehabilitation closer to their families, after a major ACC investment brought the service back to Christchurch following a six-year gap.

ACC has awarded Hauora Ability Services the contract to provide Traumatic Brain Injury Residential Rehabilitation at The Granada Rehabilitation Centre in Christchurch, with the new service operating from 1 July 2026. The facility supports people with moderate to severe traumatic brain injuries who need intensive residential care before they are ready to return to everyday life.

Ending Years of Long-Distance Travel for Rehabilitation

Canterbury had been without a specialist residential traumatic brain injury rehabilitation service since 2020, leaving patients who needed this level of care facing transfers to Dunedin, Wellington or Auckland at an already difficult point in their recovery.

Minister for ACC Scott Simpson said the distance created a real barrier for some people, with patients sometimes deciding against intensive rehabilitation because receiving treatment meant leaving their families and home communities behind. Having specialist care available in Christchurch gives Canterbury and West Coast patients a more practical pathway from hospital treatment into rehabilitation while allowing family and community connections to remain part of their recovery.

The closer location can also reduce disruption for relatives who want to support patients through rehabilitation, particularly when treatment lasts for an extended period and regular travel to another city would be costly or difficult to manage.

Christchurch Service Supports Recovery Closer to Home

Residential rehabilitation following a traumatic brain injury can involve support from several specialists as patients work on physical abilities, communication, independence and the skills needed for daily activities. Recovery can also shape when someone is able to return to employment, family responsibilities and community life.

Simpson said ACC's investment puts rehabilitation at the centre of the recovery process by giving South Island clients better access to specialist support near home. ACC has reported a successful start since the Christchurch service opened, with positive early feedback around the care being provided and client outcomes.

Families Gain a More Connected Rehabilitation Pathway

Associate Minister for ACC Nicola Grigg said having the service in Christchurch is particularly valuable for Canterbury and West Coast families because patients can receive timely specialist support without being sent outside their home region.

The service is also expected to make the move between different stages of recovery easier, creating a more connected journey from hospital care into residential rehabilitation and eventually back into home, work and community activities.

For families supporting someone after a serious brain injury, that local connection can make rehabilitation feel less separated from everyday life while giving patients access to the intensive professional care they need during a critical stage of recovery.