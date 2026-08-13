Sara Curtis Sets New Backstroke World Record
Sara Curtis smashed her own world record in the 50m women's backstroke at the European Championships in Paris by winning gold in 26.56 seconds. Curtis had just broken the previous record one day earlier with a 26.63-second swim in the semi-finals, besting Kaylee McKeown's 2023 benchmark.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's Sara Curtis broke her own 50m women's backstroke world record at the European Championships on Thursday. Curtis clinched the gold in Paris with a remarkable 26.56-second swim.
The 19-year-old had set the previous record just a day earlier, clocking 26.63 seconds during the semi-finals, surpassing the 2023 record held by Australian swimmer Kaylee McKeown.
This achievement cements Curtis's status as a rising star in the swimming world, showcasing her ability to constantly push the limits and dominate the backstroke category.