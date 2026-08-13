Revving Up Tensions: U.S. Auto Industry Faces Trade Turbulence

Detroit’s major automakers are set to voice concerns to the Trump administration about proposed revisions to the North American trade deal, citing potential billion-dollar cost increases and a competitive disadvantage against foreign manufacturers.

The companies, still grappling with existing tariffs, are particularly worried about the U.S. demand for vehicles to comprise at least 50% American-made content and an overall North American content increase to 75%. This change could add annual costs of $2 billion per automaker, significantly impacting profits.

In response to tariffs, Ford announced it will shift production of its Lincoln models to U.S. factories from China. Meanwhile, U.S. and Mexican officials plan further trade talks to negotiate terms, with Canadian discussions ongoing to avoid more tariffs. Automakers stress the need for fair trade practices to maintain competitiveness.