Tensions Rise: Russia Targets Ukraine's Key Danube Port

Russia struck Ukraine’s largest Danube port, Izmail, overnight, causing damage and igniting a fire, according to regional authorities on the Telegram messaging app. Located near the Romanian border, Izmail is a crucial port for grain and other commodities.

The attack followed Ukraine's action against Novorossiysk, a major grain export hub situated on Russia's Black Sea coast. This escalation has prompted regional strains.

In response, Romania, a NATO and European Union member, dispatched two fighter jets, confirming on X that an aerial target briefly entered its airspace before returning to Ukraine.