Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, TASS reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited Iturup, a disputed Kuril Islands island, amid ongoing tensions with Japan over the unclaimed territory.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited Iturup, an island in the disputed Kuril Islands chain claimed by both Russia and Japan, Russian state news agency TASS said on Thursday.
Russia and Japan never signed a formal World War Two peace treaty, with the main obstacle being the unresolved territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands, known in Japan as the Northern Territories.