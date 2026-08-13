Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, TASS reports

​Russian ​President Vladimir ‌Putin has visited ​Iturup, an island ‌in the disputed Kuril Islands chain claimed by ‌both Russia and ‌Japan, Russian state news agency TASS said on ⁠Thursday.

Russia ​and ⁠Japan never signed a ⁠formal World War ​Two peace treaty, with the ⁠main obstacle being the ⁠unresolved ​territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands, ⁠known in Japan as ⁠the ⁠Northern Territories.