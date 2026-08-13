Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, TASS reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited Iturup, a disputed Kuril Islands island, amid ongoing tensions with Japan over the unclaimed territory.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2026 08:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 08:39 IST
Putin visits disputed Kuril Islands, TASS reports
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Russian ​President Vladimir ‌Putin has visited ​Iturup, an island ‌in the disputed Kuril Islands chain claimed by ‌both Russia and ‌Japan, Russian state news agency TASS said on ⁠Thursday.

Russia ​and ⁠Japan never signed a ⁠formal World War ​Two peace treaty, with the ⁠main obstacle being the ⁠unresolved ​territorial dispute over the Kuril Islands, ⁠known in Japan as ⁠the ⁠Northern Territories.

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