New Zealand Infrastructure Pipeline Climbs to $290 Billion

New Zealand's national infrastructure pipeline has grown by $15 billion in the latest quarter, taking the combined value of projects and programmes to $290 billion as investment continues across transport, healthcare, water, schools and other essential infrastructure.

The latest National Infrastructure Pipeline snapshot from the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga, is based on June submissions from 135 infrastructure providers and now covers nearly 12,500 projects. Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop said the figures give businesses, contractors and government agencies a clearer picture of work expected across the country.

Fully Funded Projects Reach $95.8 Billion

The value of fully funded initiatives increased by $4.5 billion during the quarter to reach $95.8 billion, while projects with full or partial funding commitments, or a confirmed source of funding, now total $193 billion compared with $190 billion in March.

Infrastructure currently under construction remains valued at about $71 billion, as completed projects leave the pipeline and new developments move into the construction stage. Another $17.5 billion of work is progressing through planning and is scheduled to begin construction within the next 12 months.

Bishop said having stronger information about upcoming work gives the construction sector greater confidence to retain workers, develop capability and prepare for future demand rather than making decisions without a clear view of the project pipeline.

Healthcare Projects Join Growing Pipeline

The latest group of initiatives includes a range of healthcare projects covering cancer treatment and radiology upgrades, maternity facilities, specialist care for babies, building extensions and strengthening work.

The wider pipeline also captures projects from central and local government alongside private-sector developments, creating a national picture that stretches across roads, water infrastructure, education facilities and other areas that communities depend on every day.

Early-stage proposals without secured funding are included as well, since they can help councils, contractors and agencies understand where future demand could emerge and where workforce or market pressures may develop.

Project Visibility Gives Construction Sector More Certainty

Bishop said a larger and more detailed pipeline can support economic growth by helping organisations plan investments, maintain skilled teams and prepare resources for projects expected to move forward.

The $15 billion quarterly increase also gives the construction industry a broader view of potential opportunities across different regions and sectors, while the $193 billion of initiatives with at least some identified funding provides a stronger indication of work that has financial backing.

The Infrastructure Commission will continue updating the pipeline as projects move through planning, funding and construction, giving the sector an evolving picture of New Zealand's infrastructure workload and future investment needs.