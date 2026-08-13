Besieged Hope: Palestinian Families Trapped in West Bank Siege

Israeli settlers have trapped Palestinian families in the West Bank village of Qusra, cutting off their electricity and water. The Israeli military has increased troop presence to disperse settlers, while Palestinians appeal for help amid property damage and lack of basic necessities. The U.S. has condemned the settlers' actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 16:23 IST
Besieged Hope: Palestinian Families Trapped in West Bank Siege
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  • Country:
  • Israel

In a tense standoff in the West Bank, Israeli settlers have besieged Palestinian families in Qusra, enclosing them without electricity and water. The Israeli military, attempting to disperse the settlers, has faced criticism amid calls for more intervention.

Settlers erected tents and cut off roads, trapping families and escalating a humanitarian crisis. As troops deployed in Qusra, a video showed settlers praying alongside soldiers, sparking further controversy.

With settlers damaging property and hurling insults, Palestinians in Qusra plead for help. The U.S. has labeled the settlers' actions as criminal, urging Israeli forces to intervene and restore order.

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