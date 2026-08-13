Besieged Hope: Palestinian Families Trapped in West Bank Siege

In a tense standoff in the West Bank, Israeli settlers have besieged Palestinian families in Qusra, enclosing them without electricity and water. The Israeli military, attempting to disperse the settlers, has faced criticism amid calls for more intervention.

Settlers erected tents and cut off roads, trapping families and escalating a humanitarian crisis. As troops deployed in Qusra, a video showed settlers praying alongside soldiers, sparking further controversy.

With settlers damaging property and hurling insults, Palestinians in Qusra plead for help. The U.S. has labeled the settlers' actions as criminal, urging Israeli forces to intervene and restore order.