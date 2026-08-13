High-Profile Assassination Shakes Sevastopol
A Russian military officer was assassinated in Sevastopol, Crimea. Regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported that a woman, allegedly working for Ukrainian special services, was arrested. Russia suspects Ukraine behind prior killings of military figures. Additionally, an explosive device operation in Sevastopol led to five deaths overnight.
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian military officer was killed Thursday in Sevastopol, Crimea, in what officials termed an assassination. The incident involved an alleged attack facilitated by Ukrainian special services, according to regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.
A woman, reportedly a Russian national, was detained. The authorities have not released identities of either the victim or the suspect. Despite prior incidents, Kyiv did not comment, though Russia previously accused Ukraine of targeting military personnel.
Separately, Razvozhayev noted that an operation to neutralize an explosive device in Sevastopol resulted in five casualties. The sequence of events adds to the heightened tensions in the region.