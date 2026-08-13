A Russian military officer was killed Thursday in Sevastopol, Crimea, in what officials termed an assassination. The incident involved an alleged attack facilitated by Ukrainian special services, according to regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.

A woman, reportedly a Russian national, was detained. The authorities have not released identities of either the victim or the suspect. Despite prior incidents, Kyiv did not comment, though Russia previously accused Ukraine of targeting military personnel.

Separately, Razvozhayev noted that an operation to neutralize an explosive device in Sevastopol resulted in five casualties. The sequence of events adds to the heightened tensions in the region.