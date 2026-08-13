All Blacks Gear Up for Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour

Codie Taylor is back from injury as the All Blacks prepare to face the Bulls. Beauden Barrett will start at fullback, while newcomer Josh Jacomb will take on the flyhalf role in this exciting tour match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 16:29 IST
All Blacks Gear Up for Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The All Blacks are set to face off against the Bulls in their latest stop on Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour. After recovering from an injury, Codie Taylor returns to the squad, a move that bolsters New Zealand's lineup heading into Saturday’s match.

In notable shifts, Beauden Barrett will start at fullback, aiming to bring his expertise to secure a win for the team. His experience and dynamic style of play are expected to be crucial against their Pretoria-based opponents.

The spotlight is also on rookie Josh Jacomb, who will step into the flyhalf position for his debut. The All Blacks are eager to see how the young player performs under pressure in such a significant game.

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