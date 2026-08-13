Bulls Announce New Signings for Rugby Showdown

The Bulls have revealed their squad selection for the much-anticipated rugby clash against New Zealand, set to take place in Pretoria on Saturday. This match is part of the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry tour, known for its intense competition and thrilling sportsmanship.

Among the notable names on the team list is flyhalf Curwin Bosch, who returns to the Bulls following a stint in France, adding a fresh dynamic and new skills honed overseas.

The inclusion of several new signings in the side aims to bolster the team’s performance and bring fresh energy as the Bulls gear up to face their longstanding adversaries in this historic rivalry.