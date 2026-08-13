Global Oil Stocks Under Threat Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict

Amidst escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, the stability of global oil reserves is under scrutiny. The potential for the largest supply interruption on record has oil traders and policymakers assessing the adequacy of current stocks.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has already released 400 million barrels from emergency reserves, yet concerns remain about the sufficiency of available reserves to cover the ongoing supply gap arising from supply chain disruptions.

In the face of sustained demand and deteriorating infrastructure such as the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, global markets brace for potential price surges as oil inventories dwindle, increasing vulnerability to immediate supply shocks.