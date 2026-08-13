Mali President Pardons French National Amid Tensions with France

Mali's President, Assimi Goita, has extended a pardon to Yann Vezilier, a French citizen sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly conspiring to destabilize Mali, according to an official statement released Thursday.

Vezilier was accused of acting on behalf of French intelligence services, an allegation contested by the French foreign ministry, which claimed he was on a security cooperation mission. France did not comment when approached by Reuters.

The pardon comes amid strained relations between Mali and France. Mali, having severed military ties with France, now seeks Russian support while insurgents linked to al Qaeda gain ground in the region.