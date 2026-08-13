The Somber Exchange: War's Human Toll

Russia has handed over the bodies of 261 Ukrainian soldiers and received 24 of its own deceased in return, as reported by the Russian outlet RBC on Thursday. The report, citing a senior Russian lawmaker, emphasizes the ongoing nature of these morbid transactions.

Throughout the 4.5-year conflict, these exchanges have become a sobering routine. Both sides regularly negotiate the return of their fallen, illustrating a rare point of agreement in a deeply divided and hostile environment.

This practice of swapping soldiers' bodies highlights the relentless human cost of the war. While temporarily providing some sense of closure to families, it starkly reminds everyone of the ongoing tragedy that continues to unfold.