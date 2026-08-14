Moscow Court Hands Down 23-Year Sentence for Espionage

A Moscow court sentenced a Russian citizen to 23 years in prison for providing Poland with intelligence on Russian military systems, including advanced weapons and missiles used in the Ukraine conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 12:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 12:30 IST
Moscow Court Hands Down 23-Year Sentence for Espionage
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  • Country:
  • Russia

A Moscow court has sentenced a Russian citizen to 23 years in prison, accusing him of espionage activities for Poland, according to state news agency TASS.

The court's judgment was based on evidence that the individual had relayed sensitive information about Russia's advanced weapons and missile systems to Poland.

This case underscores the ongoing tensions and intelligence battles surrounding the conflict in Ukraine, highlighting the complexities of international relations and security concerns.

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