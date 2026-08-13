New Zealand Thwarts Espionage Bid by Chinese Observatory

New Zealand's national security agency has successfully disrupted an attempt by a Chinese government-linked observatory to set up satellite-tracking infrastructure within the country. The revelation is part of its annual report that warns of an intensifying espionage landscape, particularly highlighting threats from China.

The New Zealand Security Intelligence Service (NZSIS) disclosed that the Purple Mountain Observatory, a Chinese organization, aimed to establish ground-based space infrastructure through an unwitting local company, a move that could have gathered intelligence of military significance. The Security Threat Environment 2026 report detailed that China remains the sole country conducting large-scale espionage activities in New Zealand.

Although this poses considerable threats, particularly given New Zealand's strategic location in the South Pacific, the agency cautioned organizations against halting collaborations with Chinese entities. They advocated for an informed approach to international business and research relationships, highlighting China's ability to compel domestic entities to comply with intelligence requests under national security laws.