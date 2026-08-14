In a strong rebuttal, China dismissed accusations from New Zealand's latest security report that it is conducting extensive espionage activities in the country. The Chinese embassy in Wellington characterized the claims as 'fabricated and hyped' by certain domestic and foreign entities to impair bilateral relationships.

The controversies originate from New Zealand's Security Threat Environment 2026 assessment, which flagged China as the singular nation implicated in large-scale espionage within the country. Responding to the report, the Chinese embassy labeled the conclusions as groundless and highlighted the continuation of normal exchanges and collaboration.

Amidst the diplomatic tensions, China remains New Zealand's top trading partner, emphasizing mutual benefits and advocating for stronger political trust and practical cooperation between the two nations.