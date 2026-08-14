Spy Games: Allegations of Chinese Espionage in New Zealand Under Fire

China has dismissed allegations from New Zealand's security assessment that it's involved in large-scale espionage activities within the country. The Chinese embassy criticized the report as influenced by a Cold War mindset and underscored the importance of bilateral ties based on mutual benefits, urging cooperation to enhance political trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 09:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 09:51 IST
Spy Games: Allegations of Chinese Espionage in New Zealand Under Fire
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In a strong rebuttal, China dismissed accusations from New Zealand's latest security report that it is conducting extensive espionage activities in the country. The Chinese embassy in Wellington characterized the claims as 'fabricated and hyped' by certain domestic and foreign entities to impair bilateral relationships.

The controversies originate from New Zealand's Security Threat Environment 2026 assessment, which flagged China as the singular nation implicated in large-scale espionage within the country. Responding to the report, the Chinese embassy labeled the conclusions as groundless and highlighted the continuation of normal exchanges and collaboration.

Amidst the diplomatic tensions, China remains New Zealand's top trading partner, emphasizing mutual benefits and advocating for stronger political trust and practical cooperation between the two nations.

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