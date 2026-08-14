Former Governor Claudio Castro Under Investigation: A Web of Fraud and Mismanagement

Brazilian federal police have initiated a search operation targeting former Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro, sources close to the matter revealed. The operation is part of an investigation into alleged fraudulent management and financial crimes linked to fuel marketing.

The federal police statement, while not naming suspects, described the probe's focus on fraudulent and reckless management, money laundering, tax evasion, and other economic crimes. Allegations include the irregular issuance of environmental licenses for a refinery, ignoring technical guidelines, as well as related money laundering activities.

The former governor, Claudio Castro, remains at the center of the investigation. Previously, in May, police halted operations at the privately owned refinery Refit amid another probe into suspected tax evasion. Castro resigned from office in March and was barred from holding public office for eight years following electoral misconduct during the 2022 general election.