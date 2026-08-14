Former Governor Claudio Castro Under Investigation: A Web of Fraud and Mismanagement

Brazil's federal police have executed search warrants targeting former Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro. The investigation is probing alleged financial and environmental crimes, including money laundering and tax evasion. Castro, previously barred from office, faces allegations of fraudulent management in fuel marketing and unauthorized environmental licenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 18:02 IST
Former Governor Claudio Castro Under Investigation: A Web of Fraud and Mismanagement
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brazilian federal police have initiated a search operation targeting former Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro, sources close to the matter revealed. The operation is part of an investigation into alleged fraudulent management and financial crimes linked to fuel marketing.

The federal police statement, while not naming suspects, described the probe's focus on fraudulent and reckless management, money laundering, tax evasion, and other economic crimes. Allegations include the irregular issuance of environmental licenses for a refinery, ignoring technical guidelines, as well as related money laundering activities.

The former governor, Claudio Castro, remains at the center of the investigation. Previously, in May, police halted operations at the privately owned refinery Refit amid another probe into suspected tax evasion. Castro resigned from office in March and was barred from holding public office for eight years following electoral misconduct during the 2022 general election.

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