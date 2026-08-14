India Post Delivers Tiranga by Drone for First Time

India Post has delivered the National Flag by drone for the first time, sending the Tiranga through the skies of Himachal Pradesh in a symbolic Independence Day initiative that also demonstrated how unmanned aircraft could help postal services reach communities in difficult terrain.

The drone travelled from Mandi Head Post Office to Rehardhar Branch Post Office on the eve of Independence Day, carrying a parcel containing the Tiranga. Union Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia virtually inaugurated the initiative and watched the drone take off live from Mandi.

Postal employees received the package after the drone landed at Rehardhar and formally handed the Tiranga to an Army veteran, combining the technology demonstration with a tribute to national service.

Tiranga takes to the skies over Himachal Pradesh

Scindia interacted with postal officials and the drone operator during the programme, describing the flight as a reflection of an India seeking to overcome geographical barriers while making public services accessible to people wherever they live.

The Minister connected the initiative with the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, under which India Post is making the National Flag available for delivery across the country so people can participate in Independence Day celebrations from their homes.

He said the Tiranga should have a place not only in every home but also in the hearts of Indians, while noting the added significance of this year's Independence Day as the country commemorates 150 years of "Vande Mataram".

The unusual journey of the flag also gave India Post an opportunity to show how its traditional network of post offices could work alongside newer technologies rather than relying entirely on conventional road-based transportation.

Drones could help reach difficult terrain

Mountainous regions can create major last-mile delivery challenges, particularly where roads are lengthy, vulnerable to disruption or difficult to access during adverse conditions.

Drone-based mail transmission offers another way of moving selected postal items between locations, potentially reducing the difficulties created by terrain while supporting India Post's existing physical network.

The Mandi-Rehardhar flight was presented as an example of how emerging technology could complement postal infrastructure in remote areas, where conventional transportation may take more time or face practical limitations.

For residents in such regions, the wider significance could eventually extend beyond symbolic deliveries, with drone routes offering another channel through which postal and public services can reach communities.

150 drone routes planned in two states

The Department of Posts is now planning drone-based mail transmission across 150 identified routes in Himachal Pradesh and Assam, placing two states with challenging terrain at the centre of the next phase of the initiative.

The programme is intended to improve connectivity and make mail movement more efficient in areas where geography creates obstacles for traditional delivery systems.

It also fits within the government's Viksit Bharat vision of using technology to make public services more connected and inclusive, while giving one of India's oldest public service networks new tools for reaching citizens.

India Post described the effort as an extension of its "Dak Sewa, Jan Sewa" philosophy, with the first drone delivery of the Tiranga providing both a patriotic Independence Day moment and a practical glimpse of how postal deliveries could evolve in remote parts of the country.