Triumph Over Fear: Bastar's Historic Tricolour Hoisting

In Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, places once besieged by Naxal violence celebrated India's Independence Day by hoisting the Tricolour, marking a transformative moment. Key areas, including Minpa, observed this milestone, symbolizing newfound hope and government influence diminishing the fear of Maoist threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 23:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 23:27 IST
Triumph Over Fear: Bastar's Historic Tricolour Hoisting
Village children in Minpa wave National Flag (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic transformation, Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, once plagued by Naxal violence, witnessed an extraordinary event on the eve of India's 80th Independence Day. The Tricolour was proudly hoisted at Karreguttalu Hills in Bijapur district and Minpa village in Sukma, areas where black flags of Naxal dominance were once prevalent.

Minpa, a former Naxal stronghold, is remembered for a grim incident on March 21, 2020, when 17 soldiers from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) were killed in an ambush by Maoists. The recent flag hoisting represents a significant milestone towards transforming the region's socio-political landscape.

Sukma Superintendent of Police, Mayank Gurjar, highlighted that this year's Independence Day holds profound significance. For the first time, the Tricolour will be raised in 50 villages previously steeped in Naxal violence. The initiative aims to showcase the government's policies and growing public trust, symbolizing hope and transformation in Bastar.

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