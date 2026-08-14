Triumph Over Fear: Bastar's Historic Tricolour Hoisting

In a historic transformation, Chhattisgarh's Bastar region, once plagued by Naxal violence, witnessed an extraordinary event on the eve of India's 80th Independence Day. The Tricolour was proudly hoisted at Karreguttalu Hills in Bijapur district and Minpa village in Sukma, areas where black flags of Naxal dominance were once prevalent.

Minpa, a former Naxal stronghold, is remembered for a grim incident on March 21, 2020, when 17 soldiers from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) were killed in an ambush by Maoists. The recent flag hoisting represents a significant milestone towards transforming the region's socio-political landscape.

Sukma Superintendent of Police, Mayank Gurjar, highlighted that this year's Independence Day holds profound significance. For the first time, the Tricolour will be raised in 50 villages previously steeped in Naxal violence. The initiative aims to showcase the government's policies and growing public trust, symbolizing hope and transformation in Bastar.