Kentucky Woman Charged in World War Two Memorial Vandalism

Melissa Farris, a resident of Kentucky, has been detained and charged with two felony counts related to the defacing of the World War Two memorial, according to Jeanine Pirro, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

Farris, who recorded herself during the act, can be seen spray painting the memorial with the words "Clean hands Dirty $" and adding soap to the fountain, creating a sudsy overflow. In videos on her Facebook, she questions her lack of arrest and calls herself a "pirate captain" advocating for change.

President Donald Trump criticized the vandalism, referencing recent damage to the Reflecting Pool, and condemned the actions as insults to American heritage. Despite challenges in identifying Farris through social media evidence, law enforcement linked her to previous conduct issues at federal properties.