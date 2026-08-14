Judicial Verdict: Idaho's Abortion Ban Challenged

In a landmark decision, U.S. District Judge Lynn Winmill declared Idaho's near-total abortion ban unconstitutional. The ruling emphasizes the protection of health-preserving abortions under the 14th Amendment, marking the first federal acknowledgment of abortion rights post the Supreme Court's 2022 Roe v. Wade overturn.

Following legal challenges to strict state regulations, Judge Winmill's decision blocks Idaho's enforcement of laws that forbid doctors from performing abortions in serious medical conditions, including mental health risks. Attorney General Raul Labrador plans an appeal, asserting the judge overstepped in creating new rights.

Despite the ruling, Idaho's stringent abortion restrictions, backed by conservative groups, largely remain. Judge Winmill acknowledged the historical necessity of abortions to prevent severe harm, yet left several prohibitions in place, spotlighting an ongoing legal and ethical battleground.