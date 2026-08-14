Austria's 'Rose' Eyes Oscar Glory with Hypnotic Lead Performance

Austria has submitted 'Rose', starring Sandra Huller, for the Best International Feature category at the 99th Academy Awards. Directed by Markus Schleinzer, the film depicts a woman living in 17th-century Germany disguising herself to pursue freedoms denied to her gender. Released by Mubi, Huller has a decorated Oscar history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 23:29 IST
Austria's 'Rose' Eyes Oscar Glory with Hypnotic Lead Performance
Sandra Huller (Photo/Instagram/ Sandra Huller). Image Credit: ANI

Austria aims for Oscar success by submitting Sandra Huller-starrer 'Rose' for the Best International Feature category at the 99th Academy Awards. Directed by Markus Schleinzer, this period drama captures the story of a woman in 17th-century Germany disguising herself as a male farmer for survival and independence.

Inspired by countless real-life instances, 'Rose' debuted at the Berlin Film Festival, earning Huller the Silver Bear for Best Lead Performance. Global releases are managed by Mubi, while The Match Factory handles worldwide sales, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

Huller boasts a respected Oscar history, with notable performances in 'Anatomy of a Fall' and 'The Zone of Interest.' Her breakthrough came with an Oscar nomination for 'Toni Erdmann.' Her versatility extends to roles in 'Project Hail Mary' and 'Fatherland.' The Academy will announce nominations in January, with the ceremony on March 14, 2027.

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